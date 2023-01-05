Bhopal: ‘Sewage lines of AMRUT Yojna unnecessary financial burden’

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): People have protested the new sewage lines being laid under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) yojna calling it unnecessary financial burden on the public.

Residents further said that in 30 to 40 year-old residential colonies where old sewage line is well-synchronised and still working in proper way, why Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) is disturbing it and levying sewage tax on residents. They said that such new sewage network should be executed in new developing residential colonies.

Dinesh Tiwari, resident of Harshvardhan Nagar, said, ‘Line is laid in middle of roads in front of house so the sewage line which is at the backside of the house, how it will be connected from behind to in front of the house. It is unnecessary financial burden on the public as BMC is levying sewage tax. Such system should be laid in new developing colonies.’

Rajesh Sharma, another resident of Harshvardhan Nagar, said, ‘The backside sewage line which was laid down, was below the house level. But there is no certainty as it is laid in front of the house. If the level of lat-bath is not matched, it will be problematic. From backside to the front, residents have to take out sewage line through rooms.’

Mayor–in-Council (MiC) Ravindra Yati said, “Keeping future planning when there will be no manpower and sewage fault will be repaired by machinery, this sewage line is being laid under AMRUT yojna.’

Superintendent Engineer Santosh Gupta said, ‘Under AMRUT 1.0 scheme, pipeline has been laid in Kolar, Hoshangabad Road, Chunabhatti, Mata Mandir, Shahpura, Ayodhya Nagar and other areas. BMC will spend Rs 1k in the coming years under the AMRUT 2.0 scheme. Presently 80k houses have been connected with these. A target has been set to provide four lakh connections by December 2023, he added.