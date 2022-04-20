Bhopal: State sees 10 COVID-19 cases, no death; 5 recoveries take active tally to 49

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,41,260 on Tuesday with the detection of 10 cases at a positivity rate of 0.2 per cent, while the death toll stood unchanged at 10,734, an official said.

The recovery count increased by five to touch 10,30,477, leaving the state with 49 active cases, the official informed.

With 4,669 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,90,01,756, he added.

A government release said 11,70,04,054 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 20,671 on Tuesday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,41,260, new cases 10, death toll 10,734, recoveries 10,30,477, active cases 49, number of tests so far 2,90,01,756.

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 10:11 AM IST