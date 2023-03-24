Bhopal: State likely to see another spell of rain, thunderstorm

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is likely to have yet another wet spell of rain between March 24 and March 26. Lightning and thunderstorms, accompanied with gusty winds are likely during this period, said an official at the meteorological department. A few places will also witness hailstorms. Weather activity will be isolated and mild in the late hours on March 24 while Intensity and spread will increase on March 25, covering East Madhya Pradesh. The intense weather activity will shrink and become weak on March 27, officials added.

YELLOW ALERT: Yellow alert has been issued for rain in Bhopal and Narmadapuram divisions and districts including Dhar, Khargone, Badwani, Shajapur, Dewas, and Agar.

A western disturbance with its induced circulation is coming up over northern plains. Later, the circulation shifted over southern parts of Madhya Pradesh and northern region of Maharashtra. This is joined by a north-south trough running across central parts of Peninsula, meteorological department officials added.

Another system as an anticyclone is getting positioned over Bay of Bengal, off South Odisha and North Andhra Pradesh coast. This system is fuelling moist recurving winds, strengthening persisting cyclonic circulation. Under the combined influence of these developments, rain and thundershowers are likely over central parts including Madhya Pradesh.