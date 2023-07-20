Bhopal: State Innovation Foundation To Be Made In MP

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) was signed between MP Council of Science and Technology (MPCST), Bhopal and National Innovation Foundation (NIF), Gandhinagar on Tuesday.

It was signed by Anil Kothari, director general of MPCST and Arvind C Ranade, director, National Innovation Foundation - India (NIF) for three years.

Its duration can be extended for two more years. Council's director general Anil Kothari said that the State Innovation Foundation will be established with the help of National Innovation Foundation. Technical assistance will be given by NIF experts. With the help of State Innovation Foundation, a database of state's innovators will be created and help will be provided to commercialise their products. The main objective of the MoU is to provide co-operation to each other in science and technology between the two institutions in research, innovation and intellectual property rights and at the academic level, he said.

