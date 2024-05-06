 MP: Criminal Suspect Allegedly Shoots Self Under the Influence of Alcohol in Chhatarpur
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Criminal Suspect Allegedly Shoots Self Under the Influence of Alcohol in Chhatarpur

MP: Criminal Suspect Allegedly Shoots Self Under the Influence of Alcohol in Chhatarpur

Ravindra Shukla had a history of criminal activities, including murder, registered against him.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, May 06, 2024, 12:14 AM IST
article-image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A youth involved in serious criminal cases shot himself under the influence of alcohol in the village Bari in Gadimalehara on Saturday.

It has been reported that a youth involved in several criminal cases was fatally shot in the head by himself under the influence of alcohol last night, resulting in his immediate death. The family members of the deceased have expressed suspicion of foul play. On Sunday, the deceased underwent a post-mortem examination at the district hospital. Concurrently, the police have initiated an investigation into the case.

Read Also
Imarti Devi Row: Fourth FIR Registered Against MP Congress Chief Jitu Patwari For Derogatory Remarks
article-image

According to information received, Ravindra Shukla, a resident of Gram Bari, was consuming alcohol with some individuals near the village on Saturday night. During this time, Ravindra took out a rifle from his possession, placed it on his temple, and fired. Ravindra Shukla had a history of criminal activities, including murder, registered against him. During the post-mortem examination of the deceased at the district hospital on Sunday, his brother, Pushpendra Shukla, expressed suspicion of his murder. 

DK Singh, Officer-in-Charge of Gadimalehara Police Station, said, initially, it appears to be a case of suicide. Further investigation is underway, and action will be taken based on the facts that emerge during the investigation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rewa Horror: Man Brutally Murders Sister-in-Law & Two Nieces; Accused Assaulted the Woman 10-12...

Rewa Horror: Man Brutally Murders Sister-in-Law & Two Nieces; Accused Assaulted the Woman 10-12...

Overheard In Bhopal: Delhi connection , Damocles’ Sword , Sangham Saranam & More

Overheard In Bhopal: Delhi connection , Damocles’ Sword , Sangham Saranam & More

Take Note: Bhopal Traffic Diversion in Place for EVM Distribution on Monday

Take Note: Bhopal Traffic Diversion in Place for EVM Distribution on Monday

Bhopal: Around 17,000 Attempt NEET in City; Students Found Biology & Chemistry Papers Long but Easy

Bhopal: Around 17,000 Attempt NEET in City; Students Found Biology & Chemistry Papers Long but Easy

MP Lok Sabha Elections: Campaigning for the Hottest Third Phase Ends on Sunday Evening

MP Lok Sabha Elections: Campaigning for the Hottest Third Phase Ends on Sunday Evening