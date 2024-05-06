MP: Criminal Suspect Allegedly Shoots Self Under the Influence of Alcohol in Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A youth involved in serious criminal cases shot himself under the influence of alcohol in the village Bari in Gadimalehara on Saturday.

It has been reported that a youth involved in several criminal cases was fatally shot in the head by himself under the influence of alcohol last night, resulting in his immediate death. The family members of the deceased have expressed suspicion of foul play. On Sunday, the deceased underwent a post-mortem examination at the district hospital. Concurrently, the police have initiated an investigation into the case.

According to information received, Ravindra Shukla, a resident of Gram Bari, was consuming alcohol with some individuals near the village on Saturday night. During this time, Ravindra took out a rifle from his possession, placed it on his temple, and fired. Ravindra Shukla had a history of criminal activities, including murder, registered against him. During the post-mortem examination of the deceased at the district hospital on Sunday, his brother, Pushpendra Shukla, expressed suspicion of his murder.

DK Singh, Officer-in-Charge of Gadimalehara Police Station, said, initially, it appears to be a case of suicide. Further investigation is underway, and action will be taken based on the facts that emerge during the investigation.