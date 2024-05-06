MP: Meera Associates Warehouse Blacklisted by Madhya Pradesh Warehousing and Logistics Corporation

Representative Image |

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The Meera Associates Warehouse in Banapura in Narmadapuram district has been blacklisted for one year in accordance with the terms and conditions of the contract under the JBS scheme by the Narmadapuram branch of the Madhya Pradesh Warehousing and Logistics Corporation (MPWLC) for violating the terms shown.

The action was taken by Madhya Pradesh Warehousing and Logistics Corporation based on the proposal of Collector Sonia Meena after an investigation.

In this matter, Collector Meena had formed a district-level investigation team regarding the unauthorized transportation of stored gram in the warehouse by Meera Associates. After inspection by the investigation team and based on the facts, a report was submitted to the Collector and District Magistrate of Narmadapuram.

Based on this report, the Collector proposed to blacklist Meera Associates Warehouse to the Managing Director of the Madhya Pradesh Warehousing and Logistics Corporation, Bhopal. The regional manager of the Madhya Pradesh Warehousing and Logistics Corporation, Narmadapuram division, informed that, as per the proposal, the Warehouse, has been blacklisted for one year, and the warehouse ID issued in the warehouse module has been immediately deactivated.

Read Also MP: Mhow Doctor Saves Life Of Chronic Patient

Under the Joint Venture Scheme for the years 2023–24, the entire amount of the deposited security deposit in the executed contract letter between the Madhya Pradesh Warehousing and Logistics Corporation and Meera Warehouse operator will be forfeited in the public interest, and the operation of the warehouse will be managed by the concerned branch manager, and the rent of the warehouse will also be withheld.