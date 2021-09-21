Bhopal: State Information Commission issues arrest warrant against CMHO, notice to health commissioner

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a first, the State Information Commission (SIC), Madhya Pradesh has issued an arrest warrant against the then Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO), Burhanpur, Dr Vikram Singh, sources said.

In its order, the SIC has instructed the deputy inspector general of police, Indore to execute the warrant and produced Dr Singh before SIC at 12 O’clock on October 11, 2021.

The SIC has also issued notice to IAS Akash Tripathi, who is serving as a Health Commissioner, Madhya Pradesh.

The SIC’s action came after the duo officers allegedly breached the SIC’s orders.

While hearing an appeal filed by Dinesh Sadashiv Sonwane, the SIC had issued notice to the then CMHO of Burhanpur Dr Singh, instructing him to appear before SIC in person, but Dr Singh didn’t appear.

According to information, Sonwane had filed an RTI in October, 2017, seeking information about recruitments and postings of drivers in the health department in Burhanpur. But, Dr Singh didn’t provide the sought information.

Sonwane later approached SIC and filed an appeal. Hearing the case, SIC instructed Dr Singh to provide sought information to Sonwane.

As the applicant didn’t get information, the SIC issued notices to Dr Singh asking to file and appear before SIC in person. But, he didn’t turn to the SIC.

The SIC later issued a notice to the Health Commissioner instructing to ensure that the CMHO would present in person before SIC, but this order was not executed, too.

The SIC on December 16, 2020, imposed a fine of Rs 25000 on Dr Singh and instructed the health commissioner to cut the penalty amount from Dr Singh’s salary and deposit it to SIC within a month. But, this order was not executed, again.

While issuing the arrest warrant against Dr Singh and notice to health commissioner Akash Tripathi, the State information commissioner, Rahul Singh stated that the duo officers deliberately breached the orders and ignored the notices issued by SIC. And, this act by duo officers is a breach of section 8 (6) (3) of Madhya Pradesh RTI (Fees and Appeal) Act-2005.

Published on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 01:22 PM IST