Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh has a stock of Amphotericine injections for three days

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state has a stock of Amphotericine injections for just three days. They are used for treatment of black fungal infection. About 2,000 vials were supplied to Madhya Pradesh and was distributed to different medical colleges.

Hamidia Hospital neurologist Dr ID Chaurasia said, “We are having stock of three days. Condition is more or less same in all the medical colleges where units have been formed for treatment of black fungus. Government should ensure supply the injection.”

Units have been formed at hospitals attached to five medical colleges - Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur and Rewa. The anti-fungal 2,000 injections were distributed to these hospitals. The number of black fungal infection cases is on rise.