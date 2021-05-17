Bhopal: 2,000 Amphotericin injections arrive in Gwalior for distribution

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): About 2,000 injections of Liposomal Amphotericin-B arrived in Gwalior on Monday. About 300 of them have been given to Gwalior. Other districts will be supplied by roads. This injection has been supplied by Sun Pharmaceutical company, Gujarat. In Bhopal, it is expected to arrive by evening.

Black fungal infection is increasing in Madhya Pradesh with alarming rate and about 300 cases have been brought to notice.

The state government has opened a separate unit having experts of ENT, medicine, neurology, and ophthalmology. Units have been opened in hospitals attached to medical colleges of Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur and Rewa.