Bhopal: State Govt Rejects SDG Sharma's VRS Application

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has rejected the voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) application of special director general of police Purshottam Sharma filed on May 31, 2023 as he is facing two departmental enquiries instituted against him. The state government has issued the relevant orders on Tuesday.

The officer was planning to contest the election from Joura constituency of Morena district. But his dreams have now been shattered by the refusal of the state government to grant him VRS. For the past few months, Sharma was without any work.

Earlier the IPS officer was suspended on the state government order released on September 29, 2020. The state government had suspended the officer on the basis of a video that went viral on social media. In the video, one can see the officer manhandling his wife.

Later the officer filed the case in the Supreme Court and the Court ordered to reinstate the services of the officer.