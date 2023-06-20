Bhopal: After Fire, It’s Space Crunch, Health Officials Share Room In New Premises

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After its offices were gutted in fire in Satpura Bhawan on June 12, the Health Directorate has shifted its office to new Chief Medical and Health Officer’s building situated in JP Hospital premises. As space is limited in the new building, officials are are forced to share same room.

For instance, Additional Director for Nursing Mallica Nagar and Additional Director for Complaint, Ajija Jafar will share same roof of a room on ground floor. About 15 employees are going to sit in a small room allotted to Lokayukata Cell and Primary Complaint Cell.

At present, carpenters are fixing tables and other furniture in different rooms of new CMHO building.

The office files of Health Directorate, which survived the blaze in Satpura Bhawan are being shifted to new CMHO building. The bundles of files are lying strewn on floors of rooms as almirahs are yet to be placed to store files.

Besides, some officials are annoyed as new CMHO office premises lacks adequate parking space. “Every officer has a four-wheeler and they face problems in parking vehicles,” said an Assistant Grade 1 Officer of Health Directorate wishing anonymity.

As the Health Directorate is yet to start functioning from the new venue, most of its officials are sitting idle. On Tuesday, they were seen trying to kill time by talking to each other on trivial issues.

“I am working with Lokayukta Cell. At present, files are kept in bundles. We don’t know which file is in which bundle. It will take time for me to list every file, a cumbersome job. After this, I will be able to work properly,” said an official working with Lokayukta Cell of Health Directorate.

“The files were kept in a room having three-sided concrete walls. Only the front portion of the room got burnt,” he said.

Another Directorate officialsaid at least 75% files were lost to fire. Only 25 % documents remained safe.