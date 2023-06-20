Bhopal: CM Chouhan Hits Streets To Reach Masses Through 'Maha Jansampark' Campaign

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan hit the streets of Jain Nagar, Lalghati to kick start the Maha Jansampark Campaign to reach masses ahead of assembly polls, in Bhopal on Tuesday.

Flanked by scores of local BJP leaders including BJP MLA from Huzur, Rameshwar Sharma, CM reached the public with folded hands and distributed the BJP literature, showcasing BJP’s achievements.

People greeted him by showering the flower petals and raising the slogans in his favour. Driven by the affection, many people garlanded him with the flower garlands.

During the mass contact programme, CM also went to a local Jain temple and paid the obeisance. Large number of people have turned out to see the CM during his mass contact programmes. Some even jostled to have a photo with him.

While meeting the people on the jam-packed road, CM also cuddled a girl child and blessed the girl students standing in a queue. Security personnel have to toil hard to keep people at bay from CM. People did sloganeering in favour of the CM. the BJP workers raised slogans of CM. Hundreds of BJP workers followed the CM by carrying BJP flags in their hands.