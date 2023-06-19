 Madhya Pradesh: Jabalpur Woman Raped, Fed Beef & Forced To Recite Kalma
FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, June 19, 2023, 08:35 PM IST
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A married woman was allegedly abducted and raped at a knife-point in Jabalpur and taken hostage to Bhopal. The woman was pressured to convert her religion and forced to recite Kalma after being fed beef.

Later, her husband complained to the police.

The accused is said to be an old gangster Amjad Khan resident of Sadar Area, Jabalpur.

Hindu Dharma Sena demanded the registration of case of conversion, rape and crime against accused Amjad Khan.

Police assured to investigate the matter.

