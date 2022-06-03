Bhopal: State Election Commission to monitor liquor consumption in panchayat and urban body elections

Representational image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The State Election Commission has made an announcement to monitor illicit liquor consumption in panchayat polls and urban body elections in the state.

SEC commissioner Basant Pratap Singh has directed the principal secretary commercial tax department for the same.

Singh said that the sale of the illicit liquor should be observed during the three-tier panchayat in the districts and urban body elections.

He also directed to appoint the nodal officers to coordinate with the State Election Commission.

The panchayat polls will be held in three phases. The first phase will be held on June 25, second phase on July 1 and third phase on July 8. The results will be announced on July 14 and July 15.

Similarly, the urban body elections will be held in two phases. The first phase elections will be held on July 6 and the second phase will be held on July 13.

Results of urban body elections will be announced on July 17 and July 18.

Read Also Bhopal Municipal Corporation administration announces action against illegal hoardings and campaigns...