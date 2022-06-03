e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: State Election Commission to monitor liquor consumption in panchayat and urban body elections

SEC commissioner Basant Pratap Singh has directed the principal secretary commercial tax department for the same.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, June 03, 2022, 11:17 AM IST
article-image
Representational image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The State Election Commission has made an announcement to monitor illicit liquor consumption in panchayat polls and urban body elections in the state.

SEC commissioner Basant Pratap Singh has directed the principal secretary commercial tax department for the same.

Singh said that the sale of the illicit liquor should be observed during the three-tier panchayat in the districts and urban body elections.

He also directed to appoint the nodal officers to coordinate with the State Election Commission.

The panchayat polls will be held in three phases. The first phase will be held on June 25, second phase on July 1 and third phase on July 8. The results will be announced on July 14 and July 15.

Similarly, the urban body elections will be held in two phases. The first phase elections will be held on July 6 and the second phase will be held on July 13.

Results of urban body elections will be announced on July 17 and July 18.

Read Also
Bhopal Municipal Corporation administration announces action against illegal hoardings and campaigns...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeBhopalBhopal: State Election Commission to monitor liquor consumption in panchayat and urban body elections

RECENT STORIES

Kolhapur: Patient on ventilator dies after power outage at home in Kolhapur, cops begin probe

Kolhapur: Patient on ventilator dies after power outage at home in Kolhapur, cops begin probe

Supreme Court dismisses plea alleging illegal excavation at Puri's Jagannath temple

Supreme Court dismisses plea alleging illegal excavation at Puri's Jagannath temple

Minor gang-raped in Hyderabad while returning home from party

Minor gang-raped in Hyderabad while returning home from party

Mumbai: Latest Updates - MVA delegation meets Devendra Fadnavis to prevent horse-trading

Mumbai: Latest Updates - MVA delegation meets Devendra Fadnavis to prevent horse-trading

Goa: Pre-dawn gunfire stuns Mapusa, three arrested

Goa: Pre-dawn gunfire stuns Mapusa, three arrested