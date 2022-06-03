Bhopal Municipal Corporation administration announces action against illegal hoardings and campaigns in urban body polls

Bhopal Municipal Corporation office |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation administration has swung into full action after the dates are announced for the urban body elections in the state. The administration announced that strict action would be taken against hanging of illegal hoardings and campaigns for the election.

The corporation administration has formed teams for monitoring the activities in view of the urban body elections. According to reports, 19 gazetted officers have been zone wise for the same. The action would be taken against the violators under the Defacement of Property Act.

Besides, the Municipal Corporation Commissioner will have to submit daily reports of the activities to the district election officer.

Bhopal Municipal Commissioner V S Choudhary Kolsani has also issued an order for the leave cancellation of more than 10,000 employees and officials in the city.

The first phase elections will be held on July 6 whereas the second phase will be held on July 13. Bhopal will vote in the first phase.

The results for the first phase will be announced on July 17 and for the second phase on July 18.

The candidates will file their nomination papers from June 11. The last date for nomination is June 18. Candidates can withdraw their names till June 22.