Bhopal: State cabinet meet, more than 5000 posts of patwari created

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state cabinet at its meeting held on Tuesday decided to create more than 5000 posts of patwari given the state government's requirements.

The cabinet meeting took place at Mantralaya, chaired by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Giving information about the cabinet decisions home minister Narottam Mishra said there were 19020 posts of patwari in the state but given the increasing workload on patwaris and their role the cabinet decided to create 5204 new posts.

The new posts will be filled up in the next three years, he added.

He said a Surya Foundation was given one school in Sehore under innovative practices for teaching students as several organisations like Ramkrishna Mission, Vivekananda Kendra and Vidyabharti did.

Once successful, he added, more such schools where labourers children studied could be given to the Foundation.

He said the foundation would be supposed to take a fee from one student for every three students who would be taught free of any fee.

During the cabinet a presentation was made on export of wheat to enable farmers to get an adequate price of the agricultural produce.

Narottam Mishra said how the cabinet discussed the issue of export seriously could be gauged from the fact that every variety of wheat like Sharbati, Lokwan etc and its prices were discussed at the meeting.

He said the authorities concerned were instructed to ensure daily monitoring of the same.

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 03:34 PM IST