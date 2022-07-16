Bhopal: State cabinet approves setting up of Security Operations Centre protect Government data

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State Cabinet, on Friday, approved setting up of a Security Operations Centre for security of applications/data under the State Data Centre in Madhya Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation.

Madhya Pradesh State Data Centre (MPSDC) is based in Bhopal.

For cyber security of software applications operated/maintained by various departments and sensitive and other data related to them in State Data Centre, Security Operations Centre would be operated on Managed Security Service Provider (MSS Provider) model, officials said.

Security Operations Centre (SOC) would provide direct support to State Computer Security Incident Response Operation Centre (CSIRT) in MP State Data Centre (MPSDC) under Madhya Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation Ltd. (MPSEDC) under Department of Science and Technology. A Security Operations Centre (SOC), similar to a Network Operations Centre (NOC), is a unit of IT Operations team that operates in collaboration with a Network Operations Centre (NOC).

The members of the Security Operations Centre perform functions of various Information Technology security and infrastructure and its operation. Network Operation Centre (NOC) with SOC (SOC) would also fulfill the various goals of IT Security by following the orders of the infra team on a day-to-day basis.

The Security Operations Centre (SOC) would assist in avoiding critical risks related to applications and applicationsí host in the State Data Centre in the state.

MP Minor Mineral Rules amended

Cabinet on Friday has approved amendment in the Madhya Pradesh Minor Mineral Rules, 1996, according to state government officials. At present, the procedure for grant of mining lease through e-tendering is prescribed in the rules. Now the rules have been amended to allot mining lease and consolidated license separately from e-tendering, officials added. In the present rule in private land, there is a provision to allot mining lease of Schedule-V to the land owner or his consent holder. In the present provision, it has also been made mandatory for the land owner to do the work of prospecting license before granting the mining lease.

The current prescribed procedure is a consolidated license, so in place of the word of grant of mining lease on private land in the rules, the word of consolidated license has been included. In the current rules, no royalty and transport permission will be required for personal use of mud, silt and soil from the government ponds and other structures with the permission of the government department and the ponds and other structures constructed with the permission of the village panchayat.