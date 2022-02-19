Bhopal: State BJP sends notice to party leader in Indore

Bhopal: State BJP sent a notice to a party leader in Indore Umesh Sharma after his alleged anti-party statements in social media.

State BJP general secretary Bhagwandas Sabnani has in the notice sent to Sharma said, “You have made an absurd statement in social media on an appointment made in Indore city unit. You have been making adverse comments against the party leadership despite repeated warnings to you. Your act is tantamount to undignified conduct which adversely affects the party image in public.”

Sabnani through the notice has asked Umesh Sharma to give his clarification as to why a disciplinary action be not taken against him, by appearing before the state BJP president VD Sharma within 7 days of receipt of the notice.

Despite efforts Umesh Sharma could not be reached for his comments. His response to a phone call was he was in a meeting and he would talk later.

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 11:02 PM IST