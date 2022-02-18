Bhopal: Vigyan Saptah to be held in Bhopal,Indore and Jabalpur from Feb 22

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Council of Science and Technology (MPCST) will be organising a week long science awareness programme from 22-28 February in Bhopal, Indore and Jabalpur simultaneously.

State coordinator and chief scientist RK Arya said that ‘Vigyan Saptah’ is being organised in 75 cities across India out of which three cities including Bhopal, Indore and Jabalpur have been included from Madhya Pradesh.

Main objective of organizing Vigyan Melas is to create scientific awareness and science popularisation amongst the rural, tribal and urban people of the state, said Arya.

The Vigyan Melas provides a platform to researchers, scientists, and students of the state. Various activities are held during science week including demonstration and skill development of traditional techniques. Moreover, demonstration of research for new innovators is also given during the programmes.

Other activities like essay writing, slogan writing, short films, radio and TV interactions with prominent scientists, online quiz etc will be held in which students and non-students can participate. Seventy five winners from various competitions will be given prizes.

Vigyan Mela has been organised successfully twice at Bhopal, Rewa, Jabalpur, Indore, Gwalior, Ujjain and once in Singrauli, Jhabua and Sagar.

