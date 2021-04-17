Bhopal: State archaeology department holds photography contest under Aazadi ka Amrit Mahotsav

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state Directorate of Archeology, Archives and Museums has organised a photography contest under Aazadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. The competition started from Friday.

The participants have to send photographs based on historical monuments of the state. The click time of photographs should not be more than one month. The selected photographers will be awarded prize from Rs 10,000 to Rs 1 lakh. Their photographs will be exhibited in the state museum.

Participants can mail the photographs on mparchaeology@gmail.com till April 22. They can also visit http://archaeology.mp.gov.in/en-us for further information.