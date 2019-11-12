Katrina Kaif's birthday party or US Immigration: This SRK photo-caption contest backfired spectacularly

On Tuesday, #15YearsOfEternalVeerZaara wqas trending as fans got nostalgic over Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta’s romantic saga Veer Zara.

Veer-Zaara is a popular 2004 romantic drama film directed and co-produced by Yash Chopra with his son Aditya Chopra. Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta, the film revolves around cross-border love. It delves into the lives of Veer, an Indian Air Force pilot who falls in love with Zaara, a Pakistani woman hailing from a rich political family of Lahore.

Ever Since Shah Rukh Khan has charmed his fans with his wit and humour in David Letterman’s show 'My Next Guest Needs No Introduction' which started streaming this friday 25th October, the fans are in awe with the actors outstanding responses.

Shah Rukh Khan received a thunderous applause from the studio audience, which the TV host said was the biggest-ever at the show has left his fans going gaga over the show.

Not only this, within hours of the show started streaming, the show went viral to the point that people started searching 'who is David Letterman,' which became the most searched item on Google further proving that the Shah Rukh Khan has an unmatchable fan following!