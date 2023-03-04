Bhopal: ‘Sri Lanka looking forward to Centre, MP to build Ramayana Trail’

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sri Lanka’s Minister for Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs, Vidura Wickramanayaka, has said that island nation has embarked on an ambitious project to construct a Ramayana Trail. It will cover places related to Lord Ram, Goddess Sita, Ashoka Vatika, Sita Vatika.

For this, Sri Lanka is looking forward to seeking assistance from Union and Madhya Pradesh governments for necessary assistance including financial aid.

He was interacting with Free Press on the sidelines of 7th International Dharma Dhamma Conference 2023, which is underway in Bhopal. He added that Madhya Pradesh Culture Minister Usha Thakur assured him of all the possible help for Ramayana Trail.

Speaking further, he said Sri Lanka’s economy was recovering steadily after the collapse. The country has taken steps to overcome financial crisis. “It has curtailed imports and at the same time, it is looking forward to increasing its exports. Along with this, efforts are being made to woo tourists to revive the once flourishing tourism industry,” Wickramanayaka said.

However, he accepted that life in Sri Lanka was passing through a difficult phase. “It is difficult time for people. To help nation to return to normalcy, everyone has to sacrifice. For instance, cabinet ministers are not drawing their salaries. We hope that by the end of this year, we will reach normalcy. Our country’s growth rate from negative 11 has come to negative 3,” he added.

On Indo-Sri Lanka relations, he said India always lent a helping hand during difficult times. Shedding light on age old India-Sri Lanka ties, he said both have many things in common. “I strongly believe that India can play a pivotal role in maintaining peace in Asia,” he added. On Russia Ukraine war, he said, “We appeal to both countries to end war, come to negotiating tables. Innocent people suffer due to war”.