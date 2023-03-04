Bhopal: Elderly woman duped of gold ornaments by two in Hanumanganj

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Hanumanganj police have registered a case of fraud against two men for duping a woman of her gold ornaments on Thursday, the police said.

Station house officer of Hanumanganj police station Mahendra Singh Thakur said that the complainant Shyam Bai Yadav (60), resident of Ahir Mohalla, was returning from vegetable market at 6 pm on Thursday when and 18-year-old boy approached her demanding money for food.

Yadav refused to give him money, soon after which, a middle-aged man arrived on the spot. He suggested Yadav that they should feed the boy, to which Yadav complied and the trio began walking towards an eatery. On the way, the man told Shyam Bai to take off her ornaments and keep it in a handkerchief. Yadav did the same.

The duo took her near a gurdwara, where they showed her a bundle. The man claimed that the bundle contained money and demanded Yadav’s ornaments in exchange for the same. Yadav handed over her ornaments to the man, while the man gave her the bundle. He then told Yadav to wait for him, while he dropped the boy to the nearby bus stand.

When the two did not return, Shyam Bai opened the bundle only to find paper pieces and stones inside it. Realising that she has been duped, she approached police and lodged a complaint against unidentified accused.