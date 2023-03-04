Bhopal: Gang busted for running fake websites of popular e-commerce companies

File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal crime branch team has busted a gang comprising 9 members from Delhi, which ran fake websites of famous e-commerce companies. The arrested accused used to lure people into purchasing electronic gadgets at a lesser price, only to dupe them later, officials said on Saturday. Officials added that accused confessed to committing a fraud of Rs 5 lakh.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Amit Kumar said that a woman had approached the crime branch on December 3, stating that she had registered herself to purchase a laptop for her daughter. She then received a call, where the person on the other side of the phone identified himself as the employee of bigbazaarpro.com website. He demanded Rs 4.81 lakh for the laptop purchase.

The woman deposited the amount, after which the caller went out of touch. The crime branch team began probing the matter on the basis of banking details and other technical evidences, through which it was learnt that the fraud was committed from Delhi.

Officials left for Delhi and conducted recce for 9 days. They raided a call centre and arrested nine persons - Samrat Budak, Praveer Vaidya, Ajay Shikari, Sunil Das, Pankaj, Asif Khan, Nitesh Pal, Rahul Haldhar and Rohit Kumar. The team seized nine mobile phones, 22 telephone boxes and 19 sim cards from accused.