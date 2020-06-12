Bhopal: Spine-chilling murder of prostitute worked out after 3 months, two held

BHOPAL: March mornings in the state capital can be chilly at times. And so it was on March 17 when a 55-year-old woman was coolly strangled to death in Khajuri.
The incident sent a chill down the spine of residents in the area.
Her petrified body was found on April 2. The police plunged into action. Yet, it was not an easy probe, because the police had no clue, but for her clothes.
Animals devoured her torso. Only the skeletons could be found.
For weeks, the police furiously chased one lead after another: boyfriends, pimps – even the residents in the area.
The cops stuck to their guns. They finally laid their hands on two persons on June 12.
The police came to know that the woman was a sex worker. It was murder for money.
She had relations with Iqbal and Farooque. She was seen with both of them on the day of the incident.
When the woman had demanded money, the two polished her off.
The police said she was a resident of Sehore and often visited Bhopal in search of customers. Both Iqbal and Farooque were known to her.
SHO Khajuri LD Mishra said the probe team had found her relatives in Sehore. They lodged a missing person complaint at the local police station.
Her relatives said she had visited Bhopal on the day of her murder.
Police then used her photographs to bunch up more details about her.
No sooner the police had collected all information than they took Iqbal and Farooque into custody.
Strict quizzing compelled them to reveal the truth that it was they who disposed her of.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)