Bhopal: Spine-chilling murder of prostitute worked out after 3 months, two held

BHOPAL: March mornings in the state capital can be chilly at times. And so it was on March 17 when a 55-year-old woman was coolly strangled to death in Khajuri.

The incident sent a chill down the spine of residents in the area.

Her petrified body was found on April 2. The police plunged into action. Yet, it was not an easy probe, because the police had no clue, but for her clothes.

Animals devoured her torso. Only the skeletons could be found.

For weeks, the police furiously chased one lead after another: boyfriends, pimps – even the residents in the area.

The cops stuck to their guns. They finally laid their hands on two persons on June 12.

The police came to know that the woman was a sex worker. It was murder for money.

She had relations with Iqbal and Farooque. She was seen with both of them on the day of the incident.