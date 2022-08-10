Bhopal: Spells of moderate to heavy rains lashes Bhopal

DEVENDRA.DUBE

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Spells of moderate to heavy rains pounded Bhopal on Wednesday. Unlike Bhopal, some other regions of state have also received bountiful rains which finally led to rise in water level of various dams.

People in Bhopal woke to a morning drenched in rain. The spells of moderate to heavy rains were lashing the city by regular intervals of time. Owing to heavy rains, lanes of low lying areas literally turned into small rivulets, causing problems to vehicle riders and pedestrians. Following heavy rainfall, three gates of Bhadbhada dam were opened.

Due to heavy rains, low lying areas of the city faced flood like fury. The slum dwellers have a tough time dealing with heavy rains as water from overflowing drains and roads gushed inside their residences.

Weather department said that by evening hours, Bhopal received rainfall of 20. 3 mm. Likewise, Ratlam received rainfall of 70 mm, Panchmari (36 mm), Narmadapuram (31 mm), Betul (26 mm), Indore (16.2 mm), Dhar (15 mm), Khandwa (14 mm), Damoh (11 mm), Khargone (10 mm), Sagar (9 mm), Narsinghpur (13 mm) etc.

Weather department has issued warnings of very heavy to extreme rainfall for some places of Indore, Ujjain, Narmadapuram divisions. Heavy to very heavy rains are likely in some places of Bhopal, Jabalpur divisions and districts including Dindori, Anuppur, Sagar. Rainfall and thunder activities are likely in maximum places of Indore, Ujjain, Narmadapuram, Bhopal, Shahdol, Jabalpur divisions respectively.

In last twenty four hours; moderate to heavy rains have lashed many places in state including Gadarwara (17 cm), Hatpipaliya (15 cm), Sonkuch, Timarni, Bareli (13 cm each), Agar, Khilchipur, Sausar (12 cm each), Barghat, Bichua, Kolar, Indore, Khirkia, Badi ( 11 cm each), Chindwada, Bankhedi, Depalpur,Rajgarh, Ghodadongri (10 cm each) respectively. Weather conditions are going to remain same till August 13.

