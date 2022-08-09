Bhopal: 69 Govt Subhash School students qualify for JEE Advanced

Government Subhash Excellence Higher Secondary School, Shivaji Nagar, Bhopal |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): As many as 69 students of Government Subhash Excellence Higher Secondary School, Shivaji Nagar, in the city have cleared the JEE Main. The results of the exam were announced on Monday. In what is a commendable performance for a state government school, all of them have qualified for the JEE Advanced, to be held later this month.

Of the successful students, 19 are from the Super 100 batch, a special initiative launched by the school to prepare students from rural areas and from underprivileged backgrounds, for the JEE.

“All of them are ready to do their utmost to enter one of the IITs,” said principal of the school Sudhakar Parashar.

These class 12 students achieved this success despite the fact that the Covid-19 pandemic led to closure of schools for prolonged periods over the past two years. The school switched to online teaching and devices (mobile phones) were provided to the students who did not have one to enable them to access the online classes, he said.

Ajay Sharma of the school, with a percentile of 98.8634775 was the highest scorer. His position in the CRL (Common Rank List) was 10,518. He was followed by Payal Ahirwar (CRL 23,411), Akshat Tripathi (43,290), Rajpal Pal 59,365), Srajan Kewat (76,654), Diwakar Saini (1,12,874) and Shriyansh Kushwaha (1,28,586). “We extend our good wishes to all of them for their success in JEE Advanced, Parashar said.