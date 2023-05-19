Bhopal: Special ATS court extends police remand of 10 Hizb-Ut-Tahrir activists till May 24, sends six to jail

HuT activities being brought to court in Bhopal on Friday | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): The special court of ATS has retained the police remand of 10 activists of Hizb-Ut-Tahrir (HuT) till May 24 and sent six radicals to jail, here on Friday. The MP ATS had recently busted the Indian module of the HuT, an Islamic radical group, and arrested 16 activists in all- ten from Bhopal, one from Chhindwara and five from Hyderabad (Telangana). The activists were produced before the ATS Court on Friday as their police remand ended on Friday. The IG ATS, Anurag Kumar said the court has extended the remand of five activists from Bhopal -Yasir Khan, Sayyad Sami Rizvi, Mohammad Alam, Khalid Hussain and Sayyed Danish Ali and five activists from Telengana - Mohammad Hamid, Mohammad Saleem alias Sourabh Rajvadihya, Abdur Rehman alias Devi Panda, Mohammad Abbas Ali alias Venu Kumar and Shekh Junaid. The other six radicals have been sent to jail.

Police wanted to extract more information from the activists and had demanded the extension of their remand. The court agreed and extended the police remand of ten radicals till May 24. The ATS want to establish the foreign connections of the activists, their ‘super mastermind’ and ‘financial trail’, said sources.