 Bhopal: Special ATS court extends police remand of 10 Hizb-Ut-Tahrir activists till May 24, sends six to jail
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Special ATS court extends police remand of 10 Hizb-Ut-Tahrir activists till May 24, sends six to jail

Bhopal: Special ATS court extends police remand of 10 Hizb-Ut-Tahrir activists till May 24, sends six to jail

Madhya Pradesh ATS had recently busted the Indian module of HuT, an Islamic radical group, and arrested 16 activists in all- ten from Bhopal, one from Chhindwara and five from Hyderabad (Telangana).

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, May 19, 2023, 11:31 PM IST
article-image
HuT activities being brought to court in Bhopal on Friday | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): The special court of ATS has retained the police remand of 10 activists of Hizb-Ut-Tahrir (HuT) till May 24 and sent six radicals to jail, here on Friday. The MP ATS had recently busted the Indian module of the HuT, an Islamic radical group, and arrested 16 activists in all- ten from Bhopal, one from Chhindwara and five from Hyderabad (Telangana). The activists were produced before the ATS Court on Friday as their police remand ended on Friday. The IG ATS, Anurag Kumar said the court has extended the remand of five activists from Bhopal -Yasir Khan, Sayyad Sami Rizvi, Mohammad Alam, Khalid Hussain and Sayyed Danish Ali and five activists from Telengana - Mohammad Hamid, Mohammad Saleem alias Sourabh Rajvadihya, Abdur Rehman alias Devi Panda, Mohammad Abbas Ali alias Venu Kumar and Shekh Junaid. The other six radicals have been sent to jail.

Police wanted to extract more information from the activists and had demanded the extension of their remand. The court agreed and extended the police remand of ten radicals till May 24. The ATS want to establish the foreign connections of the activists, their ‘super mastermind’ and ‘financial trail’, said sources.    

Read Also
Bhopal: There are still many arrows in Mama’s quiver, says chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Special ATS court extends police remand of 10 Hizb-Ut-Tahrir activists till May 24, sends...

Bhopal: Special ATS court extends police remand of 10 Hizb-Ut-Tahrir activists till May 24, sends...

Bhopal: There are still many arrows in Mama’s quiver, says chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal: There are still many arrows in Mama’s quiver, says chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal: Party workers angry as incharge ministers skip districts, says Kailash Vijayvargiya

Bhopal: Party workers angry as incharge ministers skip districts, says Kailash Vijayvargiya

MP: Gwalior woman booked for throwing acid on former lover's wife; accused levels rape allegations

MP: Gwalior woman booked for throwing acid on former lover's wife; accused levels rape allegations

Bhopal: Medical representative mowed down by truck, driver flees

Bhopal: Medical representative mowed down by truck, driver flees