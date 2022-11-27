e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Software developer found dead on railway tracks, probe on

Bhopal: Software developer found dead on railway tracks, probe on

The police added that further investigations were underway to ascertain the reason behind his death

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, November 27, 2022, 12:15 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The MP Nagar police of Bhopal have found a body of a man lying on the railway tracks near Subhash Nagar railway crossing, the police said on Saturday.

The police added that further investigations were underway to ascertain the reason behind his death.

According to investigation officer Harsh Songara, the deceased has been identified as Ghanshyam Patel (24), a native of Sagar. The police learnt during preliminary investigations that Patel lived in a rented accommodation in Subhash Nagar and worked as a software developer for MP Online located in MP Nagar.

Patel left office on Friday evening but did not reach his room. On Saturday evening, the police found his body on railway tracks near Subhash Nagar railway crossing.

The police are probing whether the 24-year-old died after being hit by the train while crossing the track. The police have launched probe to ascertain the actual reason behind his death.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal fails to get in top 10, Damoh ranks first
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Software developer found dead on railway tracks, probe on

Bhopal: Software developer found dead on railway tracks, probe on

Madhya Pradesh: 3 arrested for stealing gold chains in Sehore

Madhya Pradesh: 3 arrested for stealing gold chains in Sehore

Bhopal: ‘Theatre not about entertainment, it’s tool for social change’

Bhopal: ‘Theatre not about entertainment, it’s tool for social change’

Madhya Pradesh: Gwalior collector inspects construction works of Smart City road

Madhya Pradesh: Gwalior collector inspects construction works of Smart City road

Bhopal: MP shooters hit the bull’s-eye to win 3 medals

Bhopal: MP shooters hit the bull’s-eye to win 3 medals