Bhopal: Software developer found dead on railway tracks, probe on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The MP Nagar police of Bhopal have found a body of a man lying on the railway tracks near Subhash Nagar railway crossing, the police said on Saturday.

The police added that further investigations were underway to ascertain the reason behind his death.

According to investigation officer Harsh Songara, the deceased has been identified as Ghanshyam Patel (24), a native of Sagar. The police learnt during preliminary investigations that Patel lived in a rented accommodation in Subhash Nagar and worked as a software developer for MP Online located in MP Nagar.

Patel left office on Friday evening but did not reach his room. On Saturday evening, the police found his body on railway tracks near Subhash Nagar railway crossing.

The police are probing whether the 24-year-old died after being hit by the train while crossing the track. The police have launched probe to ascertain the actual reason behind his death.