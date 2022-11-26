Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal fails to get in top 10, Damoh ranks first

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal has not been able to make it to the top 10 in the district grading for secondary education. The state capital somehow managed to get an A grade but it is on the borderline (75.1%). However, Bhopal got 10 out of 10 marks in tablet availability. Damoh is on top with 83.2 points. Indore was ranked 8th. No school in Madhya Pradesh got A+ grade.

According to School Education Department, this is a new experiment, the objective of which is to provide quality education. For this, the availability of teachers in all schools, necessary infrastructure for training, timely access to beneficiaries of various government schemes etc are being done on priority. In this sequence, the grading of districts has been decided based on the review of activity plans and various programmes conducted in the districts.

The grades have been categorised as Excellent (A+) 90-100, Good (A) 75-89.99, Satisfactory (B) 60-74.99, Average (C) 50-59.99, Bad (D) 0-49.99.

52 districts included in ranking

For determination of this district-level grading, the performance of districts mainly in parameters such as annual examination results, resolution of CM Helpline cases, enrolment for vocational education, loyalty training, Inspire Award, availability of tablets in schools, bridge course, enrolment and stay etc reviewed. After this, the ranking of 52 districts has been decided.

ICT scheme to be included in next ranking

In the coming quarter, the implementation of ICT scheme at the school level will be reviewed including half-yearly examination results, distribution of scholarships, grievance redressal, remedial classes, academic monitoring, financial expenditure etc.