Madhya Pradesh: Indore schools to operate only after 8:30 am; collector issues orders

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Collector Ilayaraja T has issued an order to change the timings of all government, non-government, CBSE and MP Board schools across the district in view of the winter season. According to the said order, now all the schools in Indore district will be able to be set up only after 8.30 am.

DM orders |

The city’s night temperature had been reeling below normal for the past week. Though, with a change in wind pattern, the city’s night temperature reached normal again after six days on Thursday.

However, regional meteorological department officials said that the temperature rise was temporary as it would drop again—but only after a week. The fluctuations in the weather will continue for a few more days.

The collectorate has issued a notification regarding the change in school timings.