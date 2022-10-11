Bhopal: Social media meet on education, learning post covid held 

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A social media meet engaging ëinstagrammersí, and bloggers was held by UNICEF in Bhopal on the issue of education, learning, challenges on learning post Covid and efforts by the State, as per an official release.

As many as 35 persons took part in the meet. Prashant Pathrabe, additional director general, Press Information Bureau, shared the efforts by PIB on social†media and stressed on the need to be constantly engaging with influencers in this area.

FA Jami, education specialist, UNICEF India made a presentation on the challenge of learning recovery, efforts being made by the state and what needs to be done to address the challenge.

Anil Gulati, communication specialist, UNICEF India said the aim of efforts like these was to increase discourse on the theme of education, addressing challenges of learning and bring attention to efforts of learning recovery.†

Brian Boye, communication officer, UNICEF India who joined in from Delhi, shared the UNICEF India social media handles, and how they could engage with these handles to raise the issue of learning recovery.†

Participants included members of Wassup-Bhopal, BIG (Bhopal Influencers Group), Bhopal city information portal, and lifestyle bloggers like Saim Khan, Abhivyakti Dixit, Samarpita Mukherjee Sharma, Roshni Gupta, Rashmi Goyla, Aman Updhyaya, Deepali Sharma, Pallavi Agarwal, Anadi Tiwari, Mehak Khan, Ratan etc.

