Bhopal: Programmes being held under National Postal Week in city

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): National Postal Week, which began on October 9 will conclude on October 13 under which Madhya Pradesh Postal Circle will organise different activities. On Sunday, posters and banners were displayed at all post offices.

Addressing the press conference, Chief Post Master General of Madhya Pradesh BP Sarangi said special financial empowerment camps were organised.

A quiz for customers, agents, department employees, officers was organised at all 22 divisions of MP Circle. On Tuesday, Philately Day will be celebrated. On Wednesday, Mail and Parcel Day will be celebrated. On Thursday, Antodaya Day will be observed.

On Philately Day, quiz will be organised at divisional level. In 10 districts, a special programme based on One District One Product will be organised. On Thursday, programme will be organised on theme of Mahakal Lok.

On Mail and Parcel Day, meeting will be held with department’s customers in Gwalior, Bhopal, Ujjain, and Indore. For employees of Railway Postal Service Divisions, quiz will be organised on India Post website.

On Antodaya Day on Thursday, one camp of Aadhaar registration and updation will be held in rural, remote and urban areas in 22 divisions.

Responding to a query, Sarangi said postal traffic decreased in last 15 years globally. People no more write letters because of emails and mobile phones.