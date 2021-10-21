National Postal Week’ 2021 and ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations

The World Post Day marks the Anniversary of the establishment of Universal Postal Union, headquarters at Bern and is held on 9th October of every year. Department of Posts celebrated National Postal week 2021 (NPW) and Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) from 9th October, 2021 to 16th October, 2021. H.C. Agrawal, Chief Postmaster General, Maharashtra Circle, held a Press Conference on October 18 and gave detailed presentation about activities conducted during NPW and performance on Maharashtra Circle on various Postal Products. Vijay Kumar General Manager (Finance), Kaiya Arora, Director Postal Services (Head Quarters), Maharashtra Circle Were present.

Published on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 01:07 PM IST