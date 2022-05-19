Bhopal: Smart fish parlours to be set up in local bodies across state: Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Thursday Smart fish parlours would be set up in local bodies across the state.

He said this would provide organised employment to fishermen as well as ensure availability of different types of clean and fresh fish to the consumers. The CM said this while addressing Budhni area’s fishermen conference held at the CM House.

On the occasion, Chouhan distributed fishing kits to 400 beneficiaries and motorcycles for sale and transportation of fish to 50 beneficiaries during the conference.

He said work had been done for economic upgrading, marriage, education, assistance besides providing insurance scheme benefits to the family members of the fishermen of the state. Assistance would be provided for fish-seed production and shrimp-cum-fish farming through Mukhya Mantri Matsya Vikas Yojana.

He added Kisan Credit Cards would also be made available to fishermen at zero percent interest.

Water Resources minister Tulsiram Silavat, MP Ramakant Bhargava, head of Salkanpur Temple Trust Mahesh Upadhyay and people of Kewat Samaj were present in a large number.

Chief minister Chouhan’s wife Sadhana Singh Chouhan was also present in the programme.

CM said, “Our boatmen used to travel walking or by bus. The Kevat community also had difficulty in carrying their material. They are being given two wheelers. So far 50 beneficiaries have been benefited under the scheme. Along with this, a kit of material for fisheries work is also being given. An ice box has also been provided with the motorcycle. The fishing material includes nets, hooks, etc.”

CM said there were many good swimmers and boat and canoe drivers in the Kewat community whose talent would be promoted. Canoe driving competition will be held in the Narmada river.

He said Kaveri Dhimar, a resident of Mandi, a small village in Sehore district, did wonders by winning seven gold medals for the state in the 31st National Senior Canoe Sprint Championship held in Himachal Pradesh in October last year. “I gave an incentive of Rs 11 lakh to Kaveri on March 17, 2022. Other talented players of the Kewat community will also be encouraged”, he said.

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 10:57 PM IST