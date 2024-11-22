 Bhopal Slum Rehabilitation Programme: Slum Dwellers To Be Provided Pucca Houses
Govt not to spend a penny as it is in PPP mode; construction company will be given land for commercial use.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, November 22, 2024, 12:44 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Different from Central government funded Housing for All (HAF) Scheme, Bhopal Collector has begun Slum Rehabilitation Programme to make Bhopal slum free. On Thursday, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Collector Kaushelendra Vikram Singh on Thursday. Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) is continuing with HAF already in Bhopal for houses to EWS and other categories.

Pucca houses will be provided to slum dwellers under the Slum Rehabilitation Programme. It will be developed at encroached land on PPP mode. Collector Kaushelendra Vikram Singh instructed SDMs to prepare a detailed plan to make Bhopal district slum-free and take action quickly. The BMC was also instructed to complete the tender process within a week and present it before the authoritative committee.

The collector has also given instructions to do social profiling in the survey work so that the concerned person can continue his livelihood along with the house. Initially, construction work will begin in about 17-18 acres. For which DPR design, planning policy, estimate and tender conditions and all preparations will be completed within a week. Marking and survey work of slums has begun on a priority basis.

Along with this, malls, commercial complexes and prime development works will also be done in residential projects under Suraj Abhiyan and Residency Policy. Along with this, parking space, community hall, shops will also be developed as Habibganj Railway station has been developed by private party and a piece of land has been given to it for its commercial use. So government will get money instead of spending on it.’

