e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 03:13 PM IST

Bhopal: Six suspected 'terrorist' caught in city; search operation on

According to reports, they were living in a rented house near Fatima Masjid which is 200 meters away from Aishbagh police station.
Staff Reporter
house seized |

house seized |

Advertisement

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The intelligence agency arrested six suspected terrorist in state captial Bhopal on Sunday.

According to reports, they were living in a rented house near Fatima Masjid which is 200 meters away from Aishbagh police station.

Guns, explosive materials and laptops were recovered from the spot. Sources said that besides this operation, another raid was carried out in Karond locality in the outer part of the city where local module terrorist were taken into custody.

The intelligence agency was interrogating them at an undisclosed location. A neighbour, Shaid said that around 60 police personnels were arrived there at around 3 am. They unlocked the door with a bullet and sealed the house after their arrest.

ALSO READ

Bhopal: No permission to organise demonstration; employees association remove tents from Kaliyasot... Bhopal: No permission to organise demonstration; employees association remove tents from Kaliyasot...
Published on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 02:55 PM IST