Bhopal: Six suspected 'terrorist' caught in city; search operation on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The intelligence agency arrested six suspected terrorist in state captial Bhopal on Sunday.

According to reports, they were living in a rented house near Fatima Masjid which is 200 meters away from Aishbagh police station.

Guns, explosive materials and laptops were recovered from the spot. Sources said that besides this operation, another raid was carried out in Karond locality in the outer part of the city where local module terrorist were taken into custody.

The intelligence agency was interrogating them at an undisclosed location. A neighbour, Shaid said that around 60 police personnels were arrived there at around 3 am. They unlocked the door with a bullet and sealed the house after their arrest.

Published on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 02:55 PM IST