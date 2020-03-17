Bhopal: Sindhu Sena demands meat ban for a month amid Coronavirus scare

Bhopal: The members of the Sindhu Sena met Collector Tarun Pithode on Tuesday and demanded an advisory to prohibit meat consumption in wake of coronavirus. They said the virus has become an epidemic and people must keep off the animal meat. They have urged the administration to ban sale of meat for a month. The delegation that met the Collector included Rajesh Soni, Darshan Kukreja, Sumit Ahuja and Sonu Kataria.

Jhulela Yatra postponed

The members of Sena have decided to postpone annual Jhulelal Yatra organised to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Jhulelal on March 22 to prevent Covid-19. Rakesh Kukreja, the president of the group, said the rally was postponed to prevent spread of virus though its preparations were in the final stage.