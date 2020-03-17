'When doc says no vegetables...': Chetan Bhagat's spar with comedian Abijit Ganguly over coronavirus outbreak

One of the most popular authors and columnists in India, Chetan Bhagat, engaged in a duel with comedian Abijit Ganguly over the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday.

It began with a tweet from 'The 3 Mistakes of My Life' author. Bhagat said that the trains, malls, cafes and bars are closed. However, trains and flights are still operational. He wrote, "Theatres and malls closed. Cafes and bars shut. Metro open. Trains open. Airports open. Flights open. It's not like #coronavirus attacks you more when you are having fun."