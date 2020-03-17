'When doc says no vegetables...': Chetan Bhagat's spar with comedian Abijit Ganguly over coronavirus outbreak

One of the most popular authors and columnists in India, Chetan Bhagat, engaged in a duel with comedian Abijit Ganguly over the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday.
It began with a tweet from 'The 3 Mistakes of My Life' author. Bhagat said that the trains, malls, cafes and bars are closed. However, trains and flights are still operational. He wrote, "Theatres and malls closed. Cafes and bars shut. Metro open. Trains open. Airports open. Flights open. It's not like #coronavirus attacks you more when you are having fun."
Comedian Abijit Ganguly tried to troll the author. He mocked Bhagat by saying that the 'One Indian Girl' writer doesn't understand the difference between an aaloo (potato) and an avocado. "All that studying in IIT and IIM and not being aware of the difference between essential and non-essential goods/services. Is insaan ko lagta hai aaloo aur avocado same hai," he wrote.
Meanwhile, the Central Railways cancelled 23 long distance trains including the Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express and Mumbai-Howrah Duranto Express.
Hitting back at the comedian, Bhagat said, "Did you see they just cancelled 23 trains?" He added that the aaloo and avacado are obviously not the same but they are both vegetables. He wrote, "And if the doctor said no vegetables it means no vegetables. Don’t need iit/iim to understand that right?"
Meanwhile, 137 positive cases have been registered in India and three have died due to coronavirus. However, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said, "It is not possible to say now that the man who died at Kasturba Hospital today, died due to coronavirus. We are waiting for the report."
However, 7,499 deaths and 188,386 positive cases have been recorded globally so far.
