 Bhopal News: District And Sessions Court Asks CBI For Death Verification Of Ex-UCC Plant Supervisor
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: District And Sessions Court Asks CBI For Death Verification Of Ex-UCC Plant Supervisor

Bhopal News: District And Sessions Court Asks CBI For Death Verification Of Ex-UCC Plant Supervisor

A Bhopal district and sessions court on Monday directed the CBI to verify the death of Shakeel Qureshi, former UCC plant shift supervisor and a convicted official, who reportedly died in Nagpur. The court will hear final arguments on January 20 in the criminal appeal pending since 2010 against Union Carbide officials.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 09:20 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: District And Sessions Court Asks CBI For Death Verification Of Ex-UCC Plant Supervisor | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal District and Sessions Court on Monday instructed CBI for death verification of Shakeel Qureshi who was a shift supervisor at UCC plant and had died in Nagpur. He was one of the convicted officials of Union Carbide Corporation (UCC).

The next hearing is scheduled for January 20, during which CBI will present its final arguments in the criminal appeal filed against these accused.

On June 7, 2010, Chief Judicial Magistrate had found eight Indian officials of Union Carbide and Union Carbide India Limited guilty under Section 304A. Convicts had appealed against CJM court order before the District Judge. Since then, it was pending.

Read Also
MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Flags Off 1101 Tractors To Launch 'Krishi Kalyan Varsh', Himself Drives...
article-image

Convener of Bhopal Group for Information & Action, Rachna Dhingra said, “During the 15-year appeal process, five of the convicted officials have died. Now only SP Chaudhary, Kishor Kamadar and J Mukund are alive.”

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Anant Garje, Personal Assistant Of Minister Pankaja Munde, Seeks Bail In Wife's Suicide Abetment Case
Mumbai: Anant Garje, Personal Assistant Of Minister Pankaja Munde, Seeks Bail In Wife's Suicide Abetment Case
Mumbai Crime: 44-Year-Old Man Set On Fire In Jogeshwari Over Cigarette Payment Dispute; Investigation Underway
Mumbai Crime: 44-Year-Old Man Set On Fire In Jogeshwari Over Cigarette Payment Dispute; Investigation Underway
India, Germany Move To Deepen Defence Ties As Berlin Urges Reduced Reliance On Russian Arms
India, Germany Move To Deepen Defence Ties As Berlin Urges Reduced Reliance On Russian Arms
Meesho Seeks Shareholder Nod Via Postal Ballot, Extends Stock Option Benefits To 47.5 Crore Shares Across Units
Meesho Seeks Shareholder Nod Via Postal Ballot, Extends Stock Option Benefits To 47.5 Crore Shares Across Units

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: District And Sessions Court Asks CBI For Death Verification Of Ex-UCC Plant Supervisor

Bhopal News: District And Sessions Court Asks CBI For Death Verification Of Ex-UCC Plant Supervisor

MP News: BMC Sets Garbage Ablaze At BHEL Dussehra Ground Triggering Toxic Smoke

MP News: BMC Sets Garbage Ablaze At BHEL Dussehra Ground Triggering Toxic Smoke

MP News: Half Cooked Bhopal Declaration Led Congress Out Of Power, Says Former Minister Sajjan Singh...

MP News: Half Cooked Bhopal Declaration Led Congress Out Of Power, Says Former Minister Sajjan Singh...

MP Start-Up News: Start-Up Owners Who Beat All Odds To Script Success Stories

MP Start-Up News: Start-Up Owners Who Beat All Odds To Script Success Stories

Bhopal News: No Proof Of Cow Slaughter In Abattoir Found Yet; Packaging Of Banned Meat Brought From...

Bhopal News: No Proof Of Cow Slaughter In Abattoir Found Yet; Packaging Of Banned Meat Brought From...