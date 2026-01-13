Bhopal News: District And Sessions Court Asks CBI For Death Verification Of Ex-UCC Plant Supervisor | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal District and Sessions Court on Monday instructed CBI for death verification of Shakeel Qureshi who was a shift supervisor at UCC plant and had died in Nagpur. He was one of the convicted officials of Union Carbide Corporation (UCC).

The next hearing is scheduled for January 20, during which CBI will present its final arguments in the criminal appeal filed against these accused.

On June 7, 2010, Chief Judicial Magistrate had found eight Indian officials of Union Carbide and Union Carbide India Limited guilty under Section 304A. Convicts had appealed against CJM court order before the District Judge. Since then, it was pending.

Convener of Bhopal Group for Information & Action, Rachna Dhingra said, “During the 15-year appeal process, five of the convicted officials have died. Now only SP Chaudhary, Kishor Kamadar and J Mukund are alive.”