Bhopal: Sindhi play 'Zindagia Ja Rang' staged at 'Gamak-4' fest

Bhopal: A Sindhi play ‘Zindagia Ja Rang’ was staged at Ravindra Bhawan in the city on Sunday evening.

It was part of the fifth day of a nine-day fest ‘Gamak-4, ’organised by the directorate of culture. Scripted by Rakesh Shewani and directed by Ashok Bulani, the family drama focused on the struggle of youth and their lifestyle.

The play revolves around a family which has two daughters and a son. The children want to do something in their life and the parents want to see them happy.

Sindhi Sahitya Akademi organised the event which was also streamed live on the social media platforms of the culture department.