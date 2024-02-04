Bhopal: ‘Show Must Go On For Actors’

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An artist Rupesh Tiwari whose mother passed away recently, performed in a play ‘Shivoham’ at Shaheed Bhawan in the city on Saturday.

Mother of the 32-year-old died on January 30 in Bhopal. He took his mother's mortal remains to his hometown Rewa. After performing the last rites and funeral on January 31, he returned to Bhopal on February 2. He rehearsed and also acted in the play. Audience got emotional after knowing about the death of the artist's mother and appreciated his courage a lot.

“What to do. Who will play the role at the eleventh hour? And for artists, the show must go on. It means the performance should never stop because the audience is like a god for the artists and they do not know what disaster has happened in their personal life. And that’s what I did,” Rupesh said, adding that this is our Karma.

The play was part of the concluding day of three-day Kopal National Drama Festival.Directed by Sanjay Mehta, the play highlights the life of 8th-century vedic scholar Adi Shankaracharya whose works present a harmonising reading of the sastras, with liberating knowledge of the self at its core, synthesising the Advaita Vedanta teachings of his time. It showcased his life from birth to Samadhi. It was written by Satish Dave and Mehta. Mohammed Faizan essayed the role of Adi Shankaracharya Besides play, a Karma dance was also staged under Purvrang.