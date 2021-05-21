Bhopal: Shortage of anti-fungus injections to continue for next 15 days

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The shortage of injections to treat black fungus is likely to continue for next 15 days as companies have started producing injections but they will take at least a fortnight to push products in the market.

Rajiv Singhal, general secretary of All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD), said, “It will take at least 15 days for situation to get normal for regular supply of anti-fungal injections. There is acute shortage. Country has only one option - import. Otherwise, wait for 15 days.”

There are 400 patients of black fungus in Madhya Pradesh and per day, there is need of 1,200 to 1,600 injections in the state. Therefore, there is urgent need of 24,000 to 25,000 injections in Madhya Pradesh.