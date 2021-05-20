COVID-19: Gufic Biosciences gets nod for injection to treat black fungus

Gufic Biosciences on Thursday said it has received the approval from the country's drug regulator CDSCO to manufacture and market Liposomal Amphotericin injection, which is used to treat mucormycosis.

The company on May 19 received permission from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation to manufacture and market Liposomal Amphotericin B Injection 50mg/vial (Lyophilised), it said in a regulatory filing.

The said injection is used to treat cases of mucormycosis, also called as Black Fungus, that damages the nose, eyes, sinuses, and sometimes even the brain.

Mucormycosis is a very rare infection which is caused by exposure to mucor mould which is commonly found in soil, plants, manure, and decaying fruits and vegetables. It affects the sinuses, the brain and the lungs and can be life-threatening in diabetic or severely immunocompromised individuals, such as cancer patients or people with HIV/AIDS.

Doctors in India are documenting an alarming number of cases of mucormycosis, among patients with COVID and those who have recently recovered as they believe that mucormycosis may be triggered by the use of steroids, a life-saving treatment for severe and critically ill COVID patients.

The Mumbai-based firm has presence across various therapeutic segments.