Bhopal: Shivraj Singh Chouhan pays homage to former CM Sunderlal Patwa, plants sapling in his memory...

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan paid homage to former Chief Minister Padma Vibhushan Sunderlal Patwa on his birth anniversary. He paid floral tribute by garlanding his portrait at his residential office on Friday.

Chouhan also planted a sapling of cassia in his memory at Smart City garden here. Hailing Patwa for his exemplary administrative qualities and farsightedness in the development of the state, Chouhan said the ambitious Prime Minister Rural Roads scheme was conceptualised when the latter was rural development minister. Patwa also contributed in making village level panchayati raj institutions, Chouhan added.

Bhojpur MLA Surendra Patwa, the nephew of the late leader, also planted a sapling on the occasion. Collector Avinash Lawania, Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner KVS Choudhary, Bhopal Smart City’s CEO Gaurav Benal, who were present on the occasion, also paid tributes to the former CM.

