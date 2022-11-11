Bhopal: Police general parade organised after 3 years in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: Police general parade on Friday | FP Pics

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): It was after the three years that general parade of police was organised in the state on Friday. The parade couldn’t be held due to Covid-19 outbreak.

On the directives of DGP, general parade was organised in all districts, battalions, PTS etc. After the parade, all Superintendents of Police, Commandants inspected the vehicle branch in police line.

During inspection, they spoke to family of police personnel and also heard their problems. They directed subordinates to solve the problems. They also took stock of houses, grounds, cleanliness in police line.

This was also for the first time that any such programme was organised after Police Commissionerate System was introduced in Bhopal and Indore.