Bhopal: Shivraj organises Kanya Puja and Kanya Bhoj 

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): People celebrated Ram Navami in the city on Thursday with great devotion. A large number of devotees thronged the temples to worship and Kanya Puja and Kanya Bhoj were also organised.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh also held Kanya Puja and Kanya Bhoj at his residence. He distributed prasad to girls and recited bhajans in the temple along with his wife Sadhna Singh Chouhan. The presentation of ‘Bhaye Prakat Kripala...’ and ‘Shri Ramchandra Kripalu Bhajman...’ was accompanied by Aarti.

Chouhan extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Ram Navami, mentioning that the festival is being celebrated with full devotion and pomp in the state, and programmes are being enthusiastically organised in all the temples of the state, including Chitrakoot and Orchha.

The former chief minister and Congress leader, Kamalnath too organised a Kanya Puja and Bhoj at his residence in Bhopal.