Rashtriya Raksha University wants to have campus in Bhopal, says Pro vice chancellor Anand Kumar Tripathi

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rashtriya Raksha University Gandhinagar Gujarat affiliated to the ministry of home affairs wants to have a campus in Bhopal, said Pro vice chancellor of the university Anand Kumar Tripathi on Thursday. Presently the university is operating regional campuses in Arunachal Pradesh, Lucknow, Shimoga in Karnataka and Pondicherry.

V C Tripathi, while talking to Free Press, said the university is an institute of national importance, it is a pioneering national security and police university of India. It is running as many as 59 courses, which gives ample opportunity to the students to get jobs in the field of defence, security forces and in police. He informed that if the state government of Madhya Pradesh sends the proposal to the university, it will surely set up a campus in the state.

Jobs opportunity galore

The university graduates have scope in getting job in police, enforcement directorate, forensic, university teacher, criminologist, psychologist, private security management, disaster management, prosecution department, cyber expert, IT expert, private coastal guards, traffic management, police communication and few more.