Bhopal: Shivprakash, Jamwal, Murali to woo disgruntled BJP leaders

representative pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has yet to work out the issue related to former minister Deepak Joshi’s decision to quit the party and join the Congress. keeping in mind the chain of events, the BJP is trying to pacify the angry leaders. For this reason, the party has given command to national co-organisational general secretary Shivprakash, regional organisational general secretary Ajay Jamwal and state in-charge Muralidhar Rao to pacify the disgruntled leaders According to sources, these leaders will meet the discontent elements in the party.

Nonetheless, since they are especially angry with the administration and the party organisation, they are not ready to discuss their problems with the state leaders. The discontent leaders want that the assurances that the state leaders are giving should come from the central leaders. This is the reason that these three leaders are doing damage-control excise. Besides Joshi, former legislators Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat and a senior leader Satyanarayan Sattan have opened a front against the party.

Shekhawat, said he had no intention to join the Congress and that he wanted ticket either from Depalpur or from Badnagar. Sattan also said that senior leaders were being neglected in the party. Such statements coming from old warhorses are causing harm to the organisation. The party workers are also discussing the internal squabbling.

Former minister Anoop Mishra, Gyan Singh, Kusum Mehdele and other leaders are also feeling neglected. Such leaders will hold a meeting with the leaders who are working on a strategy to quell the flames of anger among the party leaders. After the meeting, a solution will be found. Because of being neglected, many BJP leaders are in touch with the Congress.

Efforts will be made to retain them. The BJP is worried about former MP Makan Singh Solanki’s defection to the Congress. If Joshi also joins the Congress, it will send a wrong message, for which BJP leaders and RSS office-bearers are worried.