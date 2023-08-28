Bhopal: Shiva Temple Still Locked; Uma Bharti Returns Disappointed From Raisen Fort | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Uma Bharti again returned disappointed from Raisen fort where she had gone to offer ‘Ganga Jal’ at the historic Shiva temple on Monday-the last ‘Shrawan Somwar’. Like her previous visit, the BJP leader found the temple still closed. The former CM offered prayers to river Ganga for getting the temple gates opened for the public.

Later, in a recorded video message, the BJP leader recalling her visit in 2022 to Raisen fort on Ramnavmi, said that during her visit the Archaeological Survey of India and the state government had assured to get the temple opened. There are 30 places of worship across the country where there is no controversy involved but still they remain closed without any reason. The authorities had said that a decision on them would be taken simultaneously and because of their assurance she maintained patience, Bharti said.

The former CM said that her visit to the temple was pre-decided. She had taken a promise from some people that they will remind the Central and state governments about her stand and will ensure the Shiva temple at Raisen fort is opened. Drawing parallel from history, Bharti said that akin to the defeat of King Puranmal with Shershah Suri, she also gets defeated every time and returns from Raisen fort.

